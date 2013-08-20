Someone Sent An Anonymous Letter To A Grandmother Telling Her To 'Euthanize' Her Autistic Grandson

Ontario police are investigating a letter that was sent anonymously to a woman who has been caring for her autistic grandchild this summer.

The letter is embedded below. It went viral online on Monday after actor/musician duo Lennon and Maisy of ABC’s Nashville show tweeted a picture of it:

The “pissed off mother” who sent the letter suggests “euthanizing” Max, the 13-year-old autistic child, because he is too much of a “nuisance.”

Max’s parents are rightfully upset, and his father said he is worried for his safety:

The community has rallied in support of Max, who has been staying with his grandparents this summer.

