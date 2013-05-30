Letter Addressed To Mayor Bloomberg Tested Positive For Ricin

A letter that was addressed to New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has tested positive for ricin, The New York Times reports.



The Wall Street Journal has confirmed the news with the NYPD.

Bloomberg never personally received the poison letter.

Another letter that also tested positive for the substance was reportedly sent to a Washington, D.C. building that houses Mayors Against Illegal Guns, which Bloomberg helps run.

The letters apparently came from Shreveport, Louisiana, according to a statement on the American Postal Workers Union website.

