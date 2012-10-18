A Scathing Mock Letter Takes Down The Port Authority For Rising Fares And Crummy Service

On Monday, the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey put into effect increased fares for the PATH train that connects the two states.



Not surprisingly, some riders were not happy, including the person who wrote this mock letter from the “Port Authority.” It starts off:

We at the Port Authority of NY & NJ refuse to apologise for the recent fare hike. We would also like you to know that the fare increase does not mean an increase of service.

Then the letter moves on to the issues of overpaid executives and the Port Authority Police Department.

It is wrong in saying that 44 executives received bonuses of more than $100,000 last year — it likely misquotes a review reported by NorthJersey.com in November 2011. That review found that the PA did give out $2 million in extra payouts over the prior two fiscal years, including bonuses of $10,000 or more to 44 executives.

That distinction, however, is unlikely to assuage riders who agree with the letter’s basic premise: Rising fares do not necessarily equal better service.

This photo was posted to Reddit by user c0de_Monk3y, who commented: “Ironically, it was so convincing that no one bothered to read it until I positioned myself in front to take a photo.”

