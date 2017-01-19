A letter from the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks has been delivered to President Obama

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed

A letter from alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed to President Barack Obama has been delivered to The White House, nearly three years after it was written.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed wrote a letter to the president complaining of “Muslim oppression at the hands of the West” and the US role in Gaza back in 2014, according to the Miami-Herald’s Carol Rosenberg, who was the first to report on its existence.

The alleged mass murderer has been held in a secret prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba since his capture in March 2003, and his communications with the outside world have been strictly managed. That meant prison officials declined to deliver the letter, since they viewed it as “propaganda,” according to CBS News.

The Army judge overseeing Mohammed’s case overruled that view, and ordered prosecutors on January 6 to deliver the letter to the president, Rosenberg reported on Monday. CBS reported that the White House received the letter on Tuesday, but they declined to discuss its contents.

The judge’s ruling — still under seal on the military commissions website — said there was “no legal basis” for the secrecy surrounding the letter, and gave prison officials 30 days to scrub it for any security concerns before releasing it to the public, The Miami-Herald reported.

If that timeline holds, the letter will appear on the military commissions website sometime around February 5, 2017.

Mohammed is currently on trial for his role with the al Qaeda terror group and his alleged planning of the 9/11 attacks, which he admitted to being responsible for “from A to Z.”

