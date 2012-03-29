Let's Talk About Rihanna's Crazy Twitter Feed And Instagram Photos

Photo: Twitter

Where is Rihanna‘s publicist carefully cultivating her public persona?From trolling the club scene in leotards alongside ex-boyfriend Chris Brown to leaving Ashton Kutcher‘s house at 4 am, Rihanna hasn’t been afraid to let paparazzi catch the 24-year-old songstress in her party-happy moments. Or nearly nude moments, either.



And instead of denying a relationship with Kutcher, Brown or any other A-lister she’s been linked to, Rihanna continues to post scantily-clad images and personal party preferences on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, which are linked to one another.

While on vacation with friends in Hawaii in January, RiRi tweeted about her love of “kush” and proceeded to post seven bikini shots of herself posing on workout equipment and on the beach (see slide 9).

And then there’s the ongoing Twitter war with Chris Brown’s current girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

Rihanna posted a photo of a bag of rice cakes with sunglasses and gold hoop earrings, referencing Tran’s half-Vietnamese heritage, saying “Ima make u my bitch.”

Tran retaliated on her Facebook page, writing “I’m Angelina, you’re Jen. C’mon you see where Brad is at.”

Despite a young fan base, the “S&M” singer hasn’t made a point to hide her hard-partying ways and last night’s “faded” Twitter and Instagram rants were no exception.

