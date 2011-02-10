Let's Set The Record Straight About The Catholic "Confession" App

Photo: Wikipedia

Hoo boy. The media and twitterers have been having a field day about an iPhone app called “Confession”, “endorsed” by the Catholic Church. The Church will now give you confession on your iPhone! So funny, so ridiculous!



Here’s the real deal: the app helps Catholics prepare for Confession.

In Catholicism, Confession is an important sacrament that requires preparation. That doesn’t just mean listing past sins, but introspection, soul-searching and prayer. The Church calls this “examination of conscience.”

In that context, the app makes perfect sense. If you’re a Catholic, it gives you a hopefully good environment on-the-go (and soul-searching can hit at all hours) to reflect within the context of Confession. It also includes a handy reminder of the prayers and rituals of Confession, which most Catholics (your writer included!) need. Most Catholics, this writer included, don’t go to Confession nearly often enough because if you do it right, it’s hard. It involves taking a cold hard look at all your failings.

It’s not an insta, digital-confession app. It’s a preparation app. It’s neither necessary nor sufficient for Confession, but we’re sure it can help many people. It’s a good idea. So please stop snickering.

