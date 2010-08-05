Let's See How Geithner Manages To Spin The Social Security Crisis In Today's Big Report

Quick update on SS. Today is a big day. The Fund releases its annual report to Congress. This report is three months late. The normal release would have been May. The official reason given for the delay was “necessary” revisions resulting from the passage of the health care legislation.



I am afraid concerned that this report is going to present a fairly optimistic assessment of the Fund’s position. I believe they will not alter any of previously established “drop dead” dates for SS. The critical milestones are (1) when will SS first go negative? (SS est. = 2017) and (2) when will the fund be exhausted? (SS est. = 2037).

The assumptions used to achieve the static YoY results will be flawed. They will assume that inflation (COLA) will be less in the future then previously assumed. Their assumptions on GDP will be overly optimistic. I expect them to assume long-term growth around 3%. They will assume payrolls will recover and return to 2007 levels over the next 24 months. They will make new assumptions on the DI fund that assume that the health care bill will reduce costs. A central assumption will be a significant increase in payrolls related again to health care. The conclusion being that when all these folks get coverage there will have to be workers to provide those services.

These are just my guesses. We shall see what is released. SS does not want to paint a dire position. That would just open the door to the many who would love to rewrite the SS book. On the list of those leaning in the direction of “Tear em Down” is the Fiscal Commission (AKA the “Cat Food Commission”, as the belief is they will gut SS and seniors will be eating Meow mix).

At the same time, SS does not want to show too good a face. They will propose that the time has come to raise SS payroll taxes from 12.4% to 14.4% (16% increase) or cut expenses by 15% (or some combination of the two).

A 2% payroll tax increase comes to about $110 billion a year. That tax would continue forever and rise with inflation. This increase would be born by America’s workers and their employers. This would be a kick in the teeth to many small businesses. There is no way this is going to happen. It would be the dumbest policy choice of them all. It would insure a second recession.

The flip side of this, cutting costs, is worse. You can’t cut 15% of benefits to the 65 and over set without a very serious consequence. That would be the “Cat Food” option. I would put the odds on that happening at about zero.

Again, these are my assumptions of what will come tomorrow. I’ll write again after wading through it. To summarize:

I expect the report to reflect a series of optimistic assumptions so as to not cause any public concern, but the Fund will point to the growing weaknesses and recommend (modest) fixes that have not a snowballs chance in hell of being enacted. Those modest fixes are in fact draconian. They would have major impacts on our economy and our society.

If the SSTF were modelled using (A) Average annual GDP growth = 1.5% and (B) Unemployment is greater than 8% for the next 10 years the results would surprise us. The check to fix a problem that big is hard to comprehend. It is so big that it would, by itself, cripple us. Unfortunately, the 1.5% growth and 8% unemployment scenario is a highly probable outcome. The Fund does produce a “high cost” (nice way of saying “worst case”) analysis. I am anticipating that analysis will not reflect the long-term slow growth reality that America faces.

On more mundane matters, the July and August data is available to make a forecast of the Fund’s cash position for these months. No surprises. More deficits.

July 2010 Negative cash flow =~$3b (versus -.5b in 2009)

August 2010 Negative cash flow = ~$9b (versus -5.7 in 2009)

At this point it is certain that September through November will all be deficit months. The yearly total will be ~45 billion net cash flow deficit. That would be the first time since 1983. This milestone was on no ones time horizon a year ago. Except me.

This guest post comes from Bruce Krasting’s blog >

