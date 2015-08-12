After you see us playing 'Rocket League,' you'll understand why it's the best game of the year

Listen, we’ve been telling you about “Rocket League” for a few months now. We were telling you about it before we had our own website to tell you about it.

If you’re not already convinced, you’re kind of a monster. Sorry! Just the facts!

But here we are, giving you yet another chance to understand the glory and madness that is PlayStation 4 and PC game “Rocket League.”

And yeah, the developers at Psyonix probably should have named it “Rocket Soccer.” Agreed.

Video produced by Corey Protin. Report by Ben Gilbert.

