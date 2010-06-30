AOL Shines-Up Mapquest For Sale

AOL finally updated Mapquest yesterday. Why, after all these years?



Two reasons: Because the thing is still number 2 in maps AND because AOL would very much like to sell it – possibly to Microsoft.

We know about this hoped-for-sale because we’ve read reports about it and because a source at Microsoft told us Mapquest has been shopped there.

But don’t take our word for it!

Looking at the new Mapquest, you can see for yourself that AOL is prepared to sell it. It’s almost impossible to find any AOL branding on the new site.

Go ahead, give it a try.

YOUR MISSION: Find the AOL branding on the new Mapquest! (Advance a slide for the solution)

