Let's Plant Fake Trees To Capture Carbon

The drumbeat for geoengineering our way out of global warming is getting a little bit louder each day.



Today’s banging comes from the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, who tell the BBC that they want to put in 100,000 fake trees to eat up carbon emissions:

The CO2 would then be removed from the filter and stored. The report calls for the technology to be developed in conjunction with carbon storage infrastructure.

Dr Fox said the prototype artificial tree was about the same size as a shipping container and could remove thousands of times more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than an equivalent sized real tree.

Another of the team’s preferred methods of capturing carbon is to install what they term “algae based photobioreactors” on buildings. These would be transparent containers containing algae which would remove carbon dioxide from the air during photosynthesis.

The third option focuses on the reduction of incoming solar radiation by reflecting sunlight back into space. The report says the simplest way of doing this is for buildings to have reflective roofs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.