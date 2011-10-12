Let's Not Forget About Italy...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The lower house of the Italian Parliament just rejected the government’s 2010 budget, bringing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s leadership in doubt (via Bloomberg).The lower house of the parliament failed to sign off on the spending bill this morning. The Senate has already approved the bill.



This means Berlusconi is now up for a confidence vote.

His party holds a slim majority in the lower house, which has upheld the government in every confidence vote since it came to power in 2008.

However, Berlusconi’s diminishing popularity may hurt him this time around.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.