Let's Have A Vote On Anthony Weiner

We won’t be needing that “ethics” investigation into Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY) anymore. The “ethics” of a member of Congress texting a 17-year-old girl aren’t difficult to determine. It’s completely unacceptable; conduct unbecoming of an officer, as they say in the military. Anthony Weiner needs to resign his office immediately and be gone.



He won’t do that, needless to say. He’s going the rehab route, which is what political advisors of the Weiner kind advise when they have a client in this kind of situation. The idea being that he “acknowledges” wrong-doing, seeks “treatment” for his “disease” and (if enough people buy the rehab gambit) lives to fight another day. The true purpose of the rehab route is to buy time.

House Speaker John Boehner can bring this charade to a quick end by calling for a “sense of the House resolution” on Rep. Weiner. A sense of the House resolution is non-binding; it’s simply a way for the House (or the Senate) to send a “message” on a particular issue.

In this case, it would enable the members of Congress to send Rep. Weiner a message that he should resign immediately. And it would enable us to look at the roll call and see who voted for the resolution and who voted against it. That would be useful information, come November 2012.

Rep. Weiner is a goner regardless of how his rehab gambit goes. And he’s a goner regardless of whether Speaker Boehner calls for a “sense of the House” resolution on his continued “service.” Why? Because New York State lost two Congressional Districts in the 2010 Census. Two seats have to be eliminated.

Rep. Weiner’s conduct has made the state legislature’s job of redrawing the lines one seat easier. His seat will be drawn out of existence. But it would be a good and healthy thing if he was made to vanish before that. You can define deviancy down only so far. At some point, you have to throw it overboard.

