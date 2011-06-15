I contemplated writing this morning about a recent Supreme Court ruling which seriously derails the perceived notion that mutual funds are fully vested in protecting investors. That ruling is a real setback for investors; I beg your indulgence if I put off highlighting that story for another day. Why?



Today I care to send out a message on behalf of all those who grew up with an organisation which occupied a special place in my heart and that of virtually every other young boy growing up in the city of Boston in the ’60s and ’70s.

What organisation?

The Boston Bruins.

What’s the message?

“Let’s go Bruins!!”

Tonight the Boston Bruins go behind enemy lines in taking on the Vancouver Canucks in the decisive game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

While many in our nation may view this as just another game, to those of us who grew up in Boston during the aforementioned era, tonight is very special. Life in Boston during my youth seemingly began and ended with the Bruins.

Our boyhood heroes included the likes of Dallas Smith, Teddy Green, Don Awrey, Mike “Shaky” Walton, Johnny Bucyk, “Pie” McKenzie, Don Marcotte, Gerry Cheevers, Derek “Turk” Sanderson, Eddie Westfall, Ken Hodge, and Phil Esposito. These boys were legends but they were led by one who truly changed the game. Our greatest hero hailed from Parry Sound, Ontario and given his amazing exploits, our team became known as “Bobby Orr and the Big, Bad, Boston Bruins”.

Tickets to Bruins games during my youth were very hard to come by. The passion displayed by our heroes spawned an explosion in terms of new ice rinks, youthful participation, and an entirely new iteration of the sport, that is “street hockey”.

The memories are so fresh. The day the Bruins won the Cup in 1970 I was playing in a Little League baseball game. In the midst of the game the right fielder on the opposing team appeared to go into an apoplectic fit. In fact, he had a transistor radio with an earpiece and was merely reacting to the fact that the Bruins had just beaten the St. Louis Blues on an overtime goal by the legendary number 4, Bobby Orr. The recollection of our “Superman” having just beaten the maskless Glenn Hall remains etched in the memory of every Bostonian.

On that note and on behalf of all those who played in our street hockey games, in the CDHL , and on the pond in Weld Woods, let’s rally together one more time and send a message to our current legion of “boys in black and gold” who will take the ice in Vancouver this evening in an attempt to bring home Lord Stanley’s Cup……

LET’S GO BRUINS!!!

Your regular writer will return to navigate the economic landscape tomorrow….but given that it has been 39 years since the B’s have been in this position, I could not pass up this opportunity. I thank you.

Larry Doyle

I have no affiliation or business interest with any entity referenced in this commentary. The opinions expressed are my own. I am a proponent of real transparency within our markets so that investor confidence and investor protection can be achieved.

