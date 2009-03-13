Let's Get Ready To Rumble: Cramer Vs. Stewart Tonight!

Finally, after jawboning at each other day-after-day, Jim Cramer is appearing on The Daily Show tonight.



It’s all media rubbish of course, and we’re totally guilty of building it up beyond any reaonsable level of importance. But you never know, when two ego-filled blowhards go at each other, someone’s feelings could get hurt. We should be so lucky.

We’ve embedded the key videos leading up to this below, and you should use the comments to make predictions and let us know who’ll win.

It all started, of course, with Santelli’s Chicago Tea Party stunt.



Some accused him of being a shill for some right-wing groups, and Jon Stewart used it as a launching off point to take on the whole network.

After realising how profitable and buzzworthy attacking CNBC was — and it clearly struck a nerve — he did it again, this time going after the network’s highest profile personality Cramer.

Cramer made the mistake of getting prissy about it. So he did it again.

And so it comes to this. Game on!

