A Dating Startup Is Giving Bored Couples A Way To Live Vicariously Through Their Single Friends

Most of the dating apps and services out there today are understandably geared toward single people. But Let’s Date, an app that launched out of beta last month, is now trying to bring the fun of dating back to people in relationships with a new feature called “Wingman.” It’s also a pretty clever way to get more people using its platform.



Here’s how it works.

Everyone on Let’s Date has a dater card, which features basic information like age, sex, and interest. It also has more interesting information, like your “kink factor,” and willingness to have sex on a first date.

Once you’re in the app, you swipe through dating cards and if you like what you see, you can click “Let’s Date.” If that person hits “Let’s Date” on your profile, the two of you will be able to chat and plan your first date.

But with the new Wingman feature, your friends can browse through the app to help find potential matches for you. As a Wingman, your card won’t appear in the app and you won’t be able to date anyone. But the feature is also available to regular users. If you’re browsing for a date and see someone better suited for a friend, you can share that card with them. The most successful wingmen will get a first-look at the newest and most desirable daters in the app.

Wingmen can simply pull down a dater card to share it with friends via text message, Twitter, and email. They can also save the card to their phone for later.

Obviously, some privacy issues come to mind. That’s why you can also be a “Secret Dater,” where people can see your card, but not share it.

Within the last two months, Let’s Date has facilitated nearly 60,000 dates. Every day, users on average spend about 21 minutes in the app.

The company isn’t exploring monetization opportunities right now because it wants to first ensure it’s able to deliver as many dates as possible, Let’s Date founder Sean Suhl tells Business Insider.

Within the last few months, several new dating services and apps have popped up. There’s OkCupid’s new Crazy Blind Date app, Tinder, HowAboutWe, Coffee Meets Bagel — the list goes on.

So why does Suhl think there’s room for another dating startup?

“We’re confident that we can provide a unique experience that’s different to other people out there,” Suhl says. “We can efficiently and beautifully become your online dating identity.”

Let’s Date is currently only available for iOS. The updated app is live right now in the App Store.

