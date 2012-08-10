Let’s Clear Up Some Details About Square’s Big Partnership With Starbucks

Dan Frommer

Last night, Square announced that it would take over credit-card processing for Starbucks stores and that Starbucks would now accept Square as a payment tool. It’s a big deal, but it left more questions than answers. This morning, I attended a press breakfast with Square CEO Jack Dorsey and Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz. The picture is clearer now.

Click here to read more>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.