Let's Clear This Up - Here Are The Rules For Voting In The Triple J Hottest 100

Taylor Swift fans are vying for the singer to top the Hottest 100. Photo: Getty

There’s a bunch of confusion around today about who can be included in this year’s Triple J Hottest 100 list, which comes out on Australia Day.

It’s a countdown which causes contention every year – the hipsters and Triple J listeners think they own it – with the list steadily gaining popularity amongst bandwagon listeners.

While that’s fine – it’s all a bit of fun – people are getting all riled up about American country-singer-turned-pop-star Taylor Swift not being included in 2014’s selection.

Yes, it is a first world problem but Tay’s fans are a passionate bunch.

Even ABC boss Mark Scott has been blamed for the mess. His response on Twitter: “Shake it off” was straight out of the Taylor Swift playbook.

So in an effort to calm everyone down, here are the Hottest 100 rules direct from Triple J.

Voting is open until midnight on Sunday January 18, 2015. Songs must have had their initial release between 1 December 2013 and 30 November 2014. You can vote for 10 tracks at most. You can only vote once. If you vote multiple times, the system will only register your first 10 selections. You cannot vote for the same song more than once. You can vote for tracks that do not appear in the Hottest voting 100 lists. Album tracks and singles are eligible. Covers are eligible (including Like A Versions). Play fair! triple j reserves the right to remove artists from the list who have benefited from competitions or commercial campaigns that incentivise fans to vote for them.

