Let's Clear This Up - Here Are The Rules For Voting In The Triple J Hottest 100

There’s a bunch of confusion around today about who can be included in this year’s Triple J Hottest 100 list, which comes out on Australia Day.
It’s a countdown which causes contention every year – the hipsters and Triple J listeners think they own it – with the list steadily gaining popularity amongst bandwagon listeners.
While that’s fine – it’s all a bit of fun – people are getting all riled up about American country-singer-turned-pop-star Taylor Swift not being included in 2014’s selection.
Yes, it is a first world problem but Tay’s fans are a passionate bunch.
Even ABC boss Mark Scott has been blamed for the mess. His response on Twitter: “Shake it off” was straight out of the Taylor Swift playbook.
@aJoeMcKenzie Shake it off Joe. @triplej
— Mark Scott (@mscott) December 30, 2014
So in an effort to calm everyone down, here are the Hottest 100 rules direct from Triple J.
- Voting is open until midnight on Sunday January 18, 2015.
- Songs must have had their initial release between 1 December 2013 and 30 November 2014.
- You can vote for 10 tracks at most.
- You can only vote once. If you vote multiple times, the system will only register your first 10 selections.
- You cannot vote for the same song more than once.
- You can vote for tracks that do not appear in the Hottest voting 100 lists.
- Album tracks and singles are eligible.
- Covers are eligible (including Like A Versions).
- Play fair! triple j reserves the right to remove artists from the list who have benefited from competitions or commercial campaigns that incentivise fans to vote for them.
