Casting "AOL: The Movie"

Facebook is getting a movie, so why not AOL?
The dramatic possibilities are endless at the company: Superman look-alike Tim Armstrong has been tasked with building a content empire. Celebrities want a piece of him. Meanwhile, tension is high as AOL shuffles staff, downsizes and streamlines operations.
If you’re listening Hollywood, we have some casting suggestions for you.
Starting with Superman himself >
