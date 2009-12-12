Casting "AOL: The Movie"

Facebook is getting a movie, so why not AOL?



The dramatic possibilities are endless at the company: Superman look-alike Tim Armstrong has been tasked with building a content empire. Celebrities want a piece of him. Meanwhile, tension is high as AOL shuffles staff, downsizes and streamlines operations.

If you’re listening Hollywood, we have some casting suggestions for you.

Starting with Superman himself >

CEO Tim Armstrong/Peter Gallagher: They could be twins! AOL Media prez Bill Wilson/Tom Cruise Maureen Marquess Sullivan, Chief of Staff/Anne Hathaway: Young and ambitious beauties Global Advertising boss Jeff Levick/Tom Hanks: Solving problems, saving the world Saull Hansell, Employee No. 1 at Seed.com, exudes Anthony Michael Hall's brainy intensity

