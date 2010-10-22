Let’s Be Real About The Lack Of Women In Tech

Last night at Rachel Sklar’s third gathering for Change The Ratio, Fred Wilson, a well-known VC and blogger, debated the issue to a packed house.



If you haven’t been reading up, women are concerned about the lack of female entrepreneurs. Men have been fighting back, telling us to just shut up and start companies.

And a lot of women agree with them, especially ones that are already successful. They think, “If I made it, then these other women can too.” In summary, less whining, more doing.

Either way, the gender gap is real. Women make up more than half of the US population, but only 5% of all founders are female.

So where are the women? Does entrepreneurship not interest us? Hardly. Women, like men, just want to be rich. And a lot of us would like to make the money ourselves. The idea of owning a company and making the rules sounds pretty good to just about anyone who has had to work for someone else.

