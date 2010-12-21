LET'S BE HONEST: What The Anti-Immigration Folks Are Really Saying Is It's Time To Close The Borders And End The American Experiment

Throughout American history, especially in tough economic times, some Americans have railed against immigration, especially illegal immigration.



These arguments have often struck other Americans as absurd, given that everyone in this country either came here from somewhere else or is descended from someone who did.

In the latest incarnation of the anti-immigration sentiment, the Senate this weekend struck down the “Dream Act,” which would have given the children of illegal immigrants a path to citizenship.

Specifically, the Dream Act would have given people who arrived in the U.S. illegally as minors, graduated from US high schools, and had been in the country for at least five years the opportunity to earn conditional residency if they completed two years in the military or two years at a four-year college.

When pressed on this issue, most people stress that they are against ILLEGAL immigration, not immigration in general. For many of them, however, the “illegal” qualifier often seems to be a smoke screen.

(If you think you only oppose illegal immigration, for example, ask yourself how many Mexicans the US should let in LEGALLY each year. If your answer is “none” or “very few,” you’re probably against more than just illegal immigration.)

Aaron Task and I discussed the “Dream” decision on TechTicker this morning, as well as the overall immigration question:



