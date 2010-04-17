Let's Be Honest, These Goldman Charges Are A HUGE Blow To Republicans Against Financial Regulation

So in case it isn’t obvious, all of the Republicans opposed to the Dodd Bill are in a MUCH tougher position today than they were yesterday.



The news that Goldman Sachs (GS) is being charged for securities fraud by the SEC makes reform practically a done deal.

Remember, this is not to say that the Dodd bill is great law, or that the GOP doesn’t have good reason to oppose it. That’s not the point.

But in the same way that the big insurance price hikes out of California made healthcare reform a done deal, so too will this.

