We Wish Jaguar Would Bring Its Gorgeous New Station Wagon To The States

A few months ago, I spent some time with the XFR-S, the mouth-breathing black sheep of the Jaguar family that makes up for its chunky profile with terrific performance.
Now Jaguar has followed up with the XFR-S Sportbrake, the station wagon (they say “estate”) version of the car.
But Jaguar isn’t bringing the wagon to the U.S. So I’m packing my bags for England.
That’s because Jaguar promises even bigger performance in the Sportbrake than the sedan XFR-S, plus enough trunk space to let you live in the thing without throwing out any major possessions.
So here’s hoping my tax refund will cover a one-way flight to London and the £82,495 ($138,000) price tag.
The XFR-S Sportbrake will make its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show in early March, along with the rest of the 2015 XF range.
This is Jaguar's third R-S branded performance car, and the first station wagon (they prefer the term estate car).
The XFR-S Sportbrake comes with 'Corner Recognition,' which senses when the car is in a bend and keeps the engine in the best gear.
And it knows when you're passing another car, so holds a lower gear to offer more acceleration. That's great, because you'll want to do a lot of passing in this cat.
The wagon comes with nearly 60 cubic feet of trunk space, and an extra 1.9 inches of head room for the rear passengers.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.