We Wish Jaguar Would Bring Its Gorgeous New Station Wagon To The States

A few months ago, I spent some time with the XFR-S, the mouth-breathing black sheep of the Jaguar family that makes up for its chunky profile with terrific performance.

Now Jaguar has followed up with the XFR-S Sportbrake, the station wagon (they say “estate”) version of the car.

But Jaguar isn’t bringing the wagon to the U.S. So I’m packing my bags for England.

That’s because Jaguar promises even bigger performance in the Sportbrake than the sedan XFR-S, plus enough trunk space to let you live in the thing without throwing out any major possessions.

So here’s hoping my tax refund will cover a one-way flight to London and the £82,495 ($138,000) price tag.

