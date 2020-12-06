'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts amid criticism for sharing an anti-vaccination video

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Letitia Wright is known for her role as Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts after receiving backlash for sharing a video that questioned the safety of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The video shared by Wright, which showed “On the Table” host Tomi Arayomi expressing scepticism over a vaccine, has since been removed from YouTube for violating its terms of service.

Wright responded to the backlash on Friday, saying: “My intention was not to hurt anyone.”

“My ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies,” she added.

On Friday, fans noticed that the Instagram and Twitter accounts for Wright, who’s known for playing the tech-savvy character Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, were no longer available.

This came after the 27-year-old actress received backlash for posting a video on Thursday that questioned the safety of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. In her caption, Wright included the prayer-hands emoji.

The video showed “On the Table” host Tomi Arayomi expressing scepticism and concern over the ingredients inside a possible vaccine. The video has since been removed from YouTube for violating the site’s terms of use.

Wright began to trend on Twitter upon sharing the video, as people called her “irresponsible” for spreading misinformation. She went on to tweet, “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.”

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Letitia Wright in October 2020.

While responding to comments, the actress said that she wasn’t an anti-vaxxer, but was “just thinking about what’s in it and if my body will react negatively or not.”

“I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all. Isn’t that fair to question or ask?” she said to another Twitter user.

Then, the actress elaborated on why she posted the video, writing: “My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.”

Recently, the UK became the first Western country to approve a coronavirus shot. Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the coming days for widespread use in the country.

In the US, COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in limited amounts later in December and will likely become more widely accessible in spring 2021.

Representatives for Wright didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

