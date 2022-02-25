NY Attorney General Letitia James says her Trump investigation won’t be slowed by his efforts to delay a deposition

New York Attorney General and governor candidate Letitia James and former President Donald Trump. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images; Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New York AG Letitia James says she’ll keep investigating Donald Trump, despite deposition delay.

Vows: “Make no mistake: My office will continue to pursue this case without fear or favor.”

Her statement is in response to an Insider report on Trump family efforts to halt court-ordered depositions.

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday doubled down on her probe of Donald Trump and his business, vowing she will not be deterred by defense efforts to halt the court-ordered depositions of the former president, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr.

“Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump were ordered by the court to comply with our lawful investigation into Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings,” James said in a press release.

“While they have the right to seek a delay, they cannot deter us from following the facts and the law wherever they may lead,” she added. “Make no mistake: My office will continue to pursue this case without fear or favor because no one is above the law.”

Her statement came following an Insider report on Thursday, where a Trump defense lawyer said that Trump and his two children would not sit for depositions that a Manhattan judge ordered be given by March 10.

Legal sources confirmed to Insider that the deposition delay would be a routine response to a notice of appeal and a request for a stay of depositions that Trump lawyers intend to file early next week.

It could take months before a full appeal is filed and then responded to by the AG’s office, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

James has been probing alleged financial wrongdoings at The Trump Organization for nearly three years; in May, she announced that her probe is criminal in nature and that she is working in tandem with a related investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.