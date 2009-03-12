"Lethal Weapon" Franchise Likely Dead

- Screenwriter Shane Black, who penned a script for Lethal Weapon 5 that he was supposed to direct, says he doesn’t think the film will ever get made. Mel Gibson has already said he doesn’t want to do the film, but producer Joel Silver may be trying to coax him on board. (Moviehole)
- David Alan Grier’s Chocolate News on Comedy Central will not be returning for a second season. (NYT)
- Who’s afraid of Alvin and the Chipmunks? Disney, it seems, as the Mouse House has moved the release date of its traditional animated musical The Princess and the Frog up to November 25 in NY and LA and December 11 everywhere else. Originally, the film was opening on December 25 opposite the critic-proof cash generators, the Chipmunks. (Variety)
- MTV is developing five scripted, half-hour comedy series, two of which are based on Web series, including a High School Musical spoof and Long Distance Relationship. (THR)
- Danny DeVito will produce and direct Crazy Eddie, a movie about Eddie Antar, who launched the Crazy Eddie electronics-store chain before serving time in jail for stock fraud. (Variety)
- Jeff Goldblum has joined Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman in the romantic comedy The Baster. Goldblum will play Bateman’s business partner and friend in the film, slated to begin filming in New York this spring. (THR)
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Charisma Carpenter has joined the cast of Sylvester Stallone’s upcoming The Expendables. Carpenter will play the girlfriend of Jason Statham’s character, part of the “expendable” team that includes Stallone. (TVGuide.com via Rope of Silicon)
- Chow Yun-fat will reportedly star in the upcoming Confucius biopic, for which filming will begin at the end of March in Beijing. (Production Weekly)
