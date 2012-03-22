TripBirds Creates personalised Travel Itineraries Based On Friends' Social Media Posts

Photo: Flickr / calculat0r

Every day brings another awesome new website.Today, there’s a new website for travel.



TripBirds, brought to our attention by Mashable, aggregates information from your friends’ social media posts from Instagram, FourSquare and Facebook in order to create a personalised travel guide to your intended destination.

Basically, any information that’s geotagged (i.e.”checking in” at Westminster Abbey via FourSquare) will be pulled from your friend’s feeds, with their permission, and compiled into a personally-recommended guide to London … or Paris. Or Rome. Or Barcelona.

TripBirds will also make it easy to identify friends who have already visited your city or country of choice, narrowing down the pool of people who receive your desperate “What on earth can I do in Laos?” emails.

Besides the fact that it saves us money on outdated guidebooks and time spent figuring out which friends have or haven’t visited East Asia, we love the idea of creating our own, friend-vetted trip. Now, all we need is some time to travel …

More From LearnVest

So none of your friends have been to Laos? No problem. You have other options.

Believe it or not, there’s a way to zip right through airport security. Find out how.

To find room in your budget for travel, you’ll need to be in control of your money. We can help.

This post originally appeared on LearnVest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.