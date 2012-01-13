Let The Violent South Carolina Primary Clichés Begin!

Photo: Courtesy of The Daily Show
The South Carolina primary is nearly a week away. You know what that means: time for some really dramatic characterizations of South Carolina politics to dominate media coverage.
Just how ruthless, horrible, and cruel is the South Carolina primary? It’s something like a cross between Ultimate Fighting Champion and the gladiator games, if you ask most journalists.What they mean, of course, is that there are going to be a lot of negative ads, whisper campaigns, and nasty sound bites. There won’t really be any fist fights or gun violence. Probably.
But that doesn’t make for a good story. Here are the grizzliest headlines I’ve seen so far:
- In South Carolina, politics is a blood sport
- South Carolina Primary Holds ‘Bloody Mess’ For Mitt Romney After Big New Hampshire Win
- ‘Down And Dirty,’ South Carolina Has History Of Quashing Challengers
- Candidates head South, with brass knuckles
- Get Romney: Republican rivals prepare for ‘bare knuckle’ fight with frontrunner
- GOP prepares for a bruising South Carolina primary campaign
- Candidates Brace for Brawl in South Carolina
- SC campaigns: Nasty, dark, dirty, ugly, sleazy, bloody, vicious
- On to South Carolina: The Nastiest Primary State
- ‘Battle Royale’ Begins For South Carolina Voters
- A bitter fight shaping up in ‘mean’ South Carolina
- Republicans head to South Carolina, guns blazing
So get ready for the battle of the century. There’s only one winner in South Carolina. The rest may be dead.
