Let The Violent South Carolina Primary Clichés Begin!

Photo: Courtesy of The Daily Show

The South Carolina primary is nearly a week away. You know what that means: time for some really dramatic characterizations of South Carolina politics to dominate media coverage.

Just how ruthless, horrible, and cruel is the South Carolina primary? It’s something like a cross between Ultimate Fighting Champion and the gladiator games, if you ask most journalists.What they mean, of course, is that there are going to be a lot of negative ads, whisper campaigns, and nasty sound bites. There won’t really be any fist fights or gun violence. Probably.



But that doesn’t make for a good story. Here are the grizzliest headlines I’ve seen so far:

In South Carolina, politics is a blood sport

South Carolina Primary Holds ‘Bloody Mess’ For Mitt Romney After Big New Hampshire Win

‘Down And Dirty,’ South Carolina Has History Of Quashing Challengers

Candidates head South, with brass knuckles

Get Romney: Republican rivals prepare for ‘bare knuckle’ fight with frontrunner

GOP prepares for a bruising South Carolina primary campaign

Candidates Brace for Brawl in South Carolina

SC campaigns: Nasty, dark, dirty, ugly, sleazy, bloody, vicious

On to South Carolina: The Nastiest Primary State

‘Battle Royale’ Begins For South Carolina Voters

A bitter fight shaping up in ‘mean’ South Carolina

Republicans head to South Carolina, guns blazing

So get ready for the battle of the century. There’s only one winner in South Carolina. The rest may be dead.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.