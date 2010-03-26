Let The Good Times Roll: Dow Posting Triple Digit Gains, NASDAQ Up 1.3%

Dow 11,000 here we come! Right now the Dow is up 103 points to 10,940. The NASDAQ is having an equally good time, up nearly 1.4% to 2431. The S&P 500 just hit 11080, up 12 points.

Oil is back on the rise, up $0.63 to $81.24 a barrel.

Gold is up $3.20 to $1092 an ounce but it still hasn’t reclaimed the all-important $1100 mark. Silver is up $0.10 to $16.75 an ounce.



Photo: Google Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.