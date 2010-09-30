Let The Apple TV Hacking Begin!

Apple’s new Apple TV is starting to arrive at buyers’ homes. So it’s time to officially commence the Apple TV hacking and jailbreak movement!



That is, it’s time to start tinkering around with making apps for this thing before Apple gives everyone the keys.

The new Apple TV does NOT come with an app developer platform or App Store, much to our disappointment. But neither did the original iPhone, yet a community of clever hackers managed to “jailbreak” the device and offer apps long before the iPhone App Store launched. So we think (and hope) that a similar movement will happen with the new Apple TV.

The good news is that, according to a teardown performed by iFixit, the new Apple TV includes 8 GB of storage, so there’s definitely enough room to house a bunch of apps.

The bad news is that most established iOS developers probably are not going to bother with hacking the Apple TV — especially commercial developers, especially big ones. There’s really no reason for them to jeopardize their standing with Apple, and there’s not really any money to be made here yet. (No app-selling infrastructure, tiny user base, etc.)

But small-time hackers may put some neat apps together. Especially, perhaps, the sort of apps that Apple wouldn’t be able to approve anyway, such as video game console emulators. And at this point, anything would be more interesting than nothing.

So let’s see what’s possible!

