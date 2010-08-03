Let Me Be Clear: The United States Is Still A Great Nation

It has only been recently (this last month) that Business Insider offered me the opportunity to be a guest contributor within their magazine–a privilege that I have taken quite seriously. However, sometimes when I read the comments following my articles, I wonder if my message is really getting through. So this article is an attempt to add more clarity to my position.



After 60-two years of living experience, I still firmly believe the United States of America is and will continue to be a great nation, leading the world filled with other great nations or group of nations. The fundamentals of freedom are so embedded into the lives of American citizens that many of us take that cherished trait for granted. And it is Freedom that has given and will continue to give America its strength and advantage.

Yes, America has sometimes moved off course and misused its power, both economically and militarily. But even when that has happened, generally one can find at least some fundamental and defendable principle for the actions we have taken that led to those mistakes.

Having served on a U.S. fleet ballistic missile submarine as a junior officer during the Cold War, I believe I understand as well as most American citizens, the military might of our country. Having been to “battle stations missile” more than once in my life, I also understand the constraints that we put on the power that we have.

Regardless of that early life experience, I know that it is neither our military power nor our Government that makes America strong, but freedom, innovation, moral fortitude, and Business that is behind the true wonder of our country.

Currently we are living through a period that I and others call the Greatest Recession Since the Great Depression (GRSGD). My fundamental belief is that this down period was not brought on by Big or Small Business, but by one small sector of both Business and Government—the financial sector. And it is the financial sector of our nation that still needs fixing.

Now having said that, I also want to be clear that the failure of the financial sector cannot be placed fully on the Democrats or Republicans singularly, nor on Business or Government singularly. All share the blame. And although no one is excused, I believe it is time to excuse and move on “united” as the name of our country suggests.

Yes, I remain critical of our current financial leaders, but that is only because they are the ones now holding financial power and responsibility. For us to rely on the decisions made by the Chairman of the Federal Reserve or the Secretary of the Treasury, whose batting average is hardly better than .500 (or a flip of the coin), is a mistake. As I have said, it is not finance, but freedom and innovation laced with a strong ethical business foundation that makes America strong.

From my perspective our Government “financial” leaders (past and present) are 30 years behind the reality of globalization and business in general. Waiting for the next proclamation to come out of the mouths of our “dismal science” economists (whether Greenspan, Bernanke, Geithner, Krugman, Roubini, etc.) is ridiculous. Instead, I believe that the Business leaders of our great nation need to step up and take control while our economists adjust to a more optimistic new discipline which I call Globalnomics.

Despite the GRSGD, I remain optimistic that every coming day will prove that the world is developing into a more just, more stable, and more economically secure global community than in any prior period of human history.

The role that the United States of America will play in this improved development is an important one. But with that role goes a requirement for reasoned responsibility—something that our nation has not displayed consistently in the first part of this new millennium.

As I said at the end of my recently published book, Crush Depth Alert, which compares our current financial doldrums to a submarine sinking due to flooding (debt), it is time for change. It is time for our leadership to lead, time for us to unite our crew, and time to start watching the gauges to see that we are progressing towards the surface again, always knowing that the true measure of our success is to make sure that the number of surfaces that we make always equals the number of dives.

Yet, now having said that, I believe we still have much work to do and it is long past time we get to it. And in so doing, we need to: (1) balance the Federal Budget; (2) rid ourselves of the faulty concept of Government Sponsored Enterprises; (3) implement what I have been calling the 4.0% long-term bond solution; (4) aggressively attack “health care costs” and get them under control; and finally (5) start investing and believing in ourselves and the rest of the world again.

There is no reason for delay. The sooner we get back to it, the sooner we will return to full employment in the United States. So stand up America—be proud, but humble; smart, but open-minded; vigilant, but not risk adverse; and strong, but not overbearing.

And let’s start acting again like the responsible world leader that we are. It’s time to shake hands and make up. We have lived off of Debt and ignored our problems for too long.

