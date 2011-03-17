Radiation Found on NBC News Lester Holt And Crew In Japan

On Wednesday’s Today show, Lester Holt said that screeners found minor traces of radiation on him and his news team.



The NBC News correspondent and his crew reported from the vicinity of the Fukushima nuclear power plant before Japanese officials forced news teams to leave the area as threat of a meltdown increased.

Radiation experts screened the crew, and tests found radiation on Holt’s shoes even after they were scrubbed completely.

Holt showed Matt Lauer a video of the screening test.

Video below.



