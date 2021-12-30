I grew up living with my grandparents — here are 10 important life lessons they taught me

You have different friends for different reasons.

My grandparents had more friends than most people would make in four lifetimes. Though, just because my grandparents had plenty of friends, it doesn’t mean they had the same opinions towards all of them.

There’s one friend in particular who, every time my grandparents would mention her name, they would put the word “crazy” in front of it. I once asked my grandma why she continues to be friends with this person if she thinks she’s “so crazy.”

She simply responded, “I find her interesting.”

For my grandparents, “interesting” was the only requirement someone needed to be welcomed into their life.

My grandparents taught me friendship is about what people are adding to your life. Not everyone needs to check every box: There are friends you party with, friends you gossip with, and friends that you sit up with at 2 a.m. philosophizing with. Different types of friends make you a more whole human.

Plus, as my grandparents got older, I watched them have to deal with their friends passing away. It made me appreciate that they continued to make friends throughout their life, so that in the end, they would never be alone. I have learned to love meeting new people, and I hope to continue to make new friends throughout my life.