I grew up living with my grandparents — here are 10 important life lessons they taught me

- My family of five moved in with my grandparents in 2008 when I was 9 years old.
- Recently, at age 23, I moved out to live away from my family for the first time.
- Growing up with my grandparents taught me to be more social, active, and live life more fully.
As I adjust to my new routine in the city, I can’t help but look back on how living with two people from the silent generation impacted my life. From realizing that prune juice actually isn’t that bad to how to properly read the newspaper, here are 10 lessons I will take with me into my new home.
My friend Emma asked, “Are guys just getting home now? We’re 16 and we don’t even go out this late.”
My grandma jokingly responded, “Well, that’s pretty lame of you guys, don’t you think?”
I don’t consider myself an extrovert, but my grandparents weren’t necessarily either. Still, when Saturday night hit, my grandfather insisted on going out, and he knew how to hold a conversation.
Now, after working 40 hours a week, I want to crawl up in my bed each Saturday and sleep until work again on Monday. The idea of leaving my apartment to take a 35-minute train in 40-degree weather to go to a party sounds like possibly the worst plan to ever exist.
But I think of my grandparents, and I force myself to go. You never know when something is going to be fun until you go, but first, you have to put in the effort of putting yourself out there.
There’s one friend in particular who, every time my grandparents would mention her name, they would put the word “crazy” in front of it. I once asked my grandma why she continues to be friends with this person if she thinks she’s “so crazy.”
She simply responded, “I find her interesting.”
For my grandparents, “interesting” was the only requirement someone needed to be welcomed into their life.
My grandparents taught me friendship is about what people are adding to your life. Not everyone needs to check every box: There are friends you party with, friends you gossip with, and friends that you sit up with at 2 a.m. philosophizing with. Different types of friends make you a more whole human.
Plus, as my grandparents got older, I watched them have to deal with their friends passing away. It made me appreciate that they continued to make friends throughout their life, so that in the end, they would never be alone. I have learned to love meeting new people, and I hope to continue to make new friends throughout my life.
Now when I travel on my own with friends, I find myself being the one pushing everyone out of bed so that we can catch the free continental breakfast before taking a six-hour walking tour of London because even if I’m only in London for 48 hours, I’m going to see all of London.
A few years ago, after eating dinner at my house one night, a friend from college told me how “remarkable it was that my family all had the same exact politics, but we still managed to argue about every single view.”
For my grandparents, it wasn’t enough to say you supported a cause or believed in something — you were expected to actively participate in making these ideas reality.
I got so used to never cooking with salt that now when I eat at other people’s houses, salt is often the only thing I can taste.
Even now, my 87-year-old grandmother still finds time to exercise by taking walks up and down our street.
My grandparents got married in the late 1950s, about 20 years before women had the legal right to apply for a credit card separate from their husbands, serve on a jury in all 50 states, or attend college at most Ivy League institutions. In many ways, my grandparents ran a traditional home where my grandpa worked and my grandmother raised the kids, but that didn’t mean one had any other power over the other: Every major decision my grandparents made for their lives was made together as a unit.
There were times that walking back from school I would hear them yelling at each other from down the street, but, in the end, they were partners who respected each other’s intelligence and individual lives. Now, having watched them, I could never date someone who was only interested in a romantic relationship that did not include an equal partnership and friendship.
From them I learned that everyone is busy, but relationships come down to who is actively trying to make time for you in their day. In both my romantic and platonic relationships, I have felt a need in the past to fight to have people in my life or prove that I am worthy of people’s time and love. Yet, living with my grandparents made me realize that if people want to be in your life, they will figure out a way to do that, and you shouldn’t have to push them to want it.
When I think back to stories about how active and expressive they used to be, I can’t help but feel incredibly sad that their last moments have to be stuck alone in their rooms. I think anybody who is close to someone with memory or physical issues in old age goes through similar crises of feeling helpless in making their life better.
I have to remember that before this, my grandparents lived an absolutely incredible life filled with friends, traveling, and unique experiences that I could only dream of.
It’s usually when I’m having these thoughts that I realize I’m also sitting in my bedroom, on my computer, alone, and think, “Well, I actually have the ability to go out and live my life. Why am I also sitting here watching television?”
It’s then I hear my grandpa’s voice in my head telling me that I’ll have time to sleep when I’m dead, so I get up and text a few friends to see if they want to get a drink, and head out the door.
It’s also usually around this time that I receive a text from my grandma that says, “Hope u r not keeping ur room in ny as dirty as you keep your room at home. Plz cln next time home. Thnks.” So I pick up a few items of clothing off the floor on my way out.