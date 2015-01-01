5 Important Lessons Learned In 20 Years As An Entrepreneur

Seattle-based entrepreneur Ian Lurie started online marketing firm Portent, Inc. in 1995, when dial-up was king. Today his firm has led digital strategies for major companies like Lucky Brand and Kate Spade.

Lurie collected the most important lessons he’s learned over the past two decades about starting and running a business into a presentation that SlideShare named one of the best of 2014.

Here, we’ve published Lurie’s presentation, “5 Lessons Learned In 20 Years As An Entrepreneur,” with his permission.

