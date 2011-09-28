Lessons From The Canadian Housing Market

While U.S. real estate markets struggle to stabilise at significantly lower levels than the highs established in 2007, most Canadian markets continue to show strength and even make new highs. At a critical juncture in U.S. politics where the country is more polarised than ever, it is interesting to note that a variety of government policies that are anything but free market seem to have played a large role in the significant outperformance of the Canadian real estate market and economy.

Dramatically Less Leverage in Financial Products

One of the most obvious reasons the Canadian markets have remained strong is regulation that requires a more conservative loan to value (LTV) ratio than in the U.S. Most Canadian lenders require at least a 5% down payment, resulting in both a more financially stable purchaser and a more committed owner. With 100%+ LTV, as was rampantly available in the heat of the U.S. market bubble, a 10% decrease in housing values was enough to put a purchaser underwater in their investment and consider walking away.

A 2009 report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland titled Why Didn’t Canada’s Housing Market Go Bust1 notes: “Canada has significantly fewer households with LTV ratios above 80 per cent than the U.S. Before the housing bust, roughly 21 per cent of American households with mortgages had LTV ratios above 80 per cent, versus 15 per cent of Canadian households. Restricting attention to households with LTV above 90 per cent the comparison is even more striking: roughly 12 per cent in the U.S. versus just over 6 per cent in Canada.”

This is a two-part risk management financial policy mandate. Not only has this policy led to more conservative lending but has also limited the number of entrants in the market and reduced the leverage and riskiness of the entire Canadian financial sector. This is clearly a case where stricter financial regulation resulted in a more stable market, with greater wealth creation and preservation.

From the Cleveland Fed: “In addition, bank capital regulation in Canada treats off-balance sheet vehicles more strictly than the U.S., and the stricter treatment reduces the incentive for Canadian banks to move mortgage loans to off-balance sheet vehicles. Finally, as noted above, the fact that the government-mandated mortgage insurance for high LTV loans issued by Canadian banks effectively made it impossible for banks to offer certain subprime products. This likely slowed the growth of the subprime market in Canada, as nonbank intermediaries had to organically grow origination networks.”



Housing Prices

Sources: U.S.: S&P/Case-Shiller (20-city); Canada: Teranet (6-city).

Location, Location, Location

This is the oldest adage in real estate. The biggest contributor to the stability and growth prospects of

any real estate investment is its location. And population distribution has helped Canadians benefit from this location premium. Among the most desirable locations in Canadian cities like Toronto and Vancouver are those close to the downtown core. This is because the downtowns in these cities are dynamic centres that offer their occupants opportunities both to work and to play. Public policies leading to safety and security in Canadian downtown cores likely also contribute to their residential desirability. Strict gun laws have made cities in Canada safer, while social programs have mitigated the wealth disparity that causes class division and strife in many U.S. cities.

Homicide by method for selected countries, 2006

Source: Statistics Canada, Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics, Homicide Survey; Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.; Australian Institute of Criminology; and England & Wales Home Office.

A 2011 livability ranking2 done by the Economist’s Intelligence Unit ranks 3 Canadian cities, Vancouver(1), Toronto (4) and Calgary (5) in the world’s top 10, while USA’s only entrants in the top 30 are Honolulu (26) and Pittsburg (29). The study states “Those that score best tend to be mid-sized cities in wealthier countries with a relatively low population density. This can foster a range of recreational activities without leading to high crime levels or overburdened infrastructure. Seven of the top 10 scoring cities are in Australia and Canada, with population densities of 2.88 and 3.40 people per sq km respectively. Elsewhere in the top 10, Finland and New Zealand both have densities of 16 people per sq km.”

Paul Sidhu, head broker at online mortgage company MortgagesCanada.ca believes Canadians have been the beneficiaries of more conservative lending practices and tighter regulation. “Without the extreme predatory lending practices witnessed during the real estate boom and bust in the U.S., Canadian lending institutions have preserved much more reasonable lending standards and it has prevented most buyers from acquiring property that they clearly cannot afford. This has kept most buyers in their homes and allowed demand to remain stronger than the supply of homes for sale. Mortgage interest rates remain very low with a five year fixed rate around 3.39%, it is clearly still a good time to be a home buyer in major cities in Canada.”

Good Fortune of Being a Resource Based Economy

Some of the continued strength in the Canadian housing market can be attributed to the wealth effect created by the global commodity boom. Canadian stock markets are dominated by resource and commodity companies have dramatically outperformed their U.S. counterparts mitigating the damage to Canadians’ retirement accounts and keeping sentiment stronger.

It May Not Last Forever

As demand for oil and other Canadian resources has propelled Canadian stock markets and housing prices higher, it has also driven the Canadian dollar to unprecedented heights, above parity with the U.S. dollar.

Canadian Dollar/U.S. Dollar

While this has strengthened Canadians financial profiles during a commodity boom when the country is able to sell everything it produces to resource hungry countries like China and the U.S., no matter how high the Canadian dollar rises, a crash in the commodity markets would likely cause serious trouble for an economy so heavily dependent on the riches its land delivers.

One other significant risk to the Canadian housing market is higher interest rates. Without the ability to deduct mortgage interest from income, like in the U.S., affordability is a concern as prices continue to rise. Moreover, Canadians are unable to fix mortgage rates for 30 years like their American counterparts can. Both of these factors expose Canadians to greater risks should interest rates rise as their mortgages come up for renewal within the usual 5 year term of most Canadian fixed products. But in a world hell-bent on devaluing currencies, it seems unlikely that significant rate increases are coming anytime soon. “There is not a country in the world that wants a firmer domestic currency,” says Kamal Naqvi, head of commodity sales at Credit Suisse, speaking to the Financial Times today3. Should rates rise, the Canadian government would be wise to allow Canadians to deduct mortgage interest from taxes, as a means of keeping markets strong and people in their homes.

Canadians should be proud of the stability of its economy during this period of global economic turmoil, and they’ll likely continue to benefit from their more conservative ways, should the commodity boom bust, and take some luster off this seemingly unflappable economy.

1 http://www.clevelandfed.org/research/commentary/2009/0909.cfm

2 http://www.eiu.com/public/topical_report.aspx?campaignid=liveabilityAug2011

3 http://www.24hgold.com/english/contributor.aspx?article=3125797800G10020&contributor=London+Gold+Market+Report





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.