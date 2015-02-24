11 lessons from 'The Art of War' on getting ahead at work

Wikipedia Commons ‘The Art of War’ contains more than military strategy. It’s also a guide for getting ahead at work.

In her new book “The Art of War Visualized,” cartoonistJessica Hagy brings the ancient wisdom of Sun Tzu to a new generation.

The creator of Indexed has updated Tzu’s famous Chinese military book “The Art of War” with original illustrations to explain how to apply his advice to the modern business world.

Business Insider asked Hagy to annotate a few of her favourite pages from the book.

Continue reading to find out how to harness “The Art of War” in your life.

