Ikaria, Greece has been dubbed one of the healthiest places on Earth with a life expectancy 8 years longer than America. Dan Buettner, author of The Blue Zones Solution shares his observations on the island where people “forget to die.”

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Additional camera by Jenner Deal.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.