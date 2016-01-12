2 style lessons every guy can learn from the best-dressed man at the Golden Globes

There definitely wasn’t a shortage of well-groomed guys in tailored tuxedos at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

But one man’s ensemble put all of the others to shame. Rami Malek of “Mr. Robot” donned a midnight navy tuxedo that really stole the spotlight on the red carpet.

As a whole, the tuxedo looks like a typical one-button affair with peak lapels. But as with most of menswear, the details are what sets it apart.

Malek kept it classic with traditional styling, but he injected some individuality with the midnight navy colouring and his own personal accessories.

Here are the two main reasons Malek’s tuxedo was a cut above the rest:

Malek’s tuxedo jacket fits him perfectly. And we mean absolutely perfectly with just the right amount of tug for the jacket’s button. There’s also a tiny bit of shirt collar peek, and the sleeves and the jacket’s bottom hit at just the right place. It’s all about the accessories. Malek knows how to accessorize his navy tux. His watch is black leather-banded, his tie is black satin, and his pocket square is starch white. He finishes it all off with a stylish lapel pin to bring the look home.

