13 Valuable Lessons From Failed Startups

There are a ton of startups trying to make it, and a lot of them just don’t make the cut. In fact, 80% of new businesses fail within the first five years, according to a study by Inc. and the National Business Incubator Association.Whether it’s poor budgeting, lack of excitement, or bad management, startups fail all the time.
But a lot of the founders of these failed startups have really interesting advice to give after going through the challenges of making a startup work. We’ve rounded up some of the best lessons you can takeaway from failed startup founders.
4Chan founder Chris Poole shut down his artist community startups DrawQuest and Canvas earlier this year.
Thomas Pun killed his startup Delight after learning that customers weren't that interested in raw data.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.