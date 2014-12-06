Lessons From Modern Art On How To Sell Your Ideas

Richard Feloni
Warhol campbell soupLeon Neal/AFP/GettyA gallery assistant poses in front of Andy Warhol’s ‘Campbell’s Soup’ at Sotheby’s auction house in London.

You may have a groundbreaking idea that could change everything. But an idea is meaningless on its own.

You need to be able to sell it.

Author and entrepreneur Bruce Kasanoff and Rexi Media’s Carmen Simon illustrate four critical lessons for how to sell your vision through four elements of modern art.

We’ve published the following presentation, “Do Good (Better),” with their permission.

