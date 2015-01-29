15 Successful Entrepreneurs Share The Most Important Lesson They Learned In Their 20s

McKeon was a longtime consultant who turned to the education world when she became an instructor at Manhattan GMAT in 2008. In 2012, she founded her own test prep company, Prepwise, for students taking the SAT and GMAT.

In her 20s, McKeon learned that there will be times when you are simply more ambitious than your team members and there's nothing you can do to change them. It's a lesson that carried over into her entrepreneurial ventures.

'A lot of people just go to jobs and aren't all that interested in digging in to do the work necessary to reach the next level,' she says. 'This is really important to consider when structuring teams and planning staff -- most of your employees will be nothing like you. That has to be factored into your plans if you really want to grow, so you can plan realistically. Your version of 'take initiative' won't be replicated by your staff.'