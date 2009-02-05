Ready For "The Dark Knight" Parts III, IV, V and VI?

On today’s Time Warner earnings call (live blog here), an analyst asked the company to explain what it learned from one of the biggest success of the year: a little film called The Dark Knight — the industry’s second most profitable ever.



“The obvious thing we’re going to take from [the film’s success] is more Dark Knight,” answered CEO Jeff Bewkes.

Bewkes went on to hint that we should get ready for a Harry Potter-sized number of Batman movies. We’re sure Christian Bale will be f***ing thrilled to hear that. (Sorry, we couldn’t resist.)

Here’s a rough transcript of Bewkes’s full comments from the live blog:

We look at Harry Potter…It’s fantastic to have franchises that last that long. We want to do that with Batman and Superman and perhaps Sherlock Holmes. The sequals are as good, with new characters added, as were the originals. That wasn’t the case in the years ago. “Warners has more tentpoles as an on-going strategy that very much lifts its distribution and peformance.” We think that’s going to hold up our slate in the 2009 – 2010 period. We’ve got four more big tentpoles coming this year.

Well, the reliance on big potential blockbusters isn’t surprising. (They don’t call them tentpoles for nothing.) But it is interesting that Bewkes is so confident Sherlock Holmes will be a hit when Guy Ritchie hasn’t even finished the movie.

