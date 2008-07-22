Lesson From Divorce Saga: Don't Take Revenge On Spouse By Ranting On YouTube

Rememer that 15-minute YouTube celebrity who mortified her elderly ex-husband-to-be by monologuing on YouTube about his huge cache of porn and viagra? Well, her divorce case has finally been resolved. And not well, from her perspective. In fact, the judge socked it to her. AP:



A Manhattan judge gave Philip Smith a divorce from Tricia Walsh-Smith on the grounds of cruel and inhuman treatment. Walsh-Smith lashes out against Smith in the tearful and furious YouTube video, which has attracted more than 3 million hits. She makes embarrassing claims about their intimate life and then calls his office to repeat those claims to a stunned assistant..

Judge Harold Beeler blasted Walsh-Smith for her video stunt, which he called “a calculated and callous campaign to embarrass and humiliate her husband” and to pressure him into settling the divorce case on more favourable terms than were stated in their prenuptial agreement.

“She has attempted to turn the life of her husband into a soap opera by directing, writing, acting in and producing a melodrama,” the judge said.

Bottom line: the prenup is valid. Tricia Walsh-Smith has to move out of the Park Avenue apartment in a month, and she only gets $75,000.

“I’m happy with the decision of the judge, and I’m happy with the outcome,” [the husband] said.

Walsh-Smith, a former actress and playwright, didn’t see the decision the same way.

“I think it’s disgusting,” she said.

