Lessig Leaves Stanford, Jumps To Harvard Law

Creative Commons guru and tech pundit Lawrence Lessig is leaving his teaching gig at Stanford Law School to return to his old haunt at Harvard Law School.



Harvard Law on Lessig’s plans:

He will also launch a major five-year project examining what happens when public institutions depend on money from sources that may be affected by the work of those institutions — for example, medical research programs that receive funding from pharmaceutical companies whose drugs they review, or academics whose policy analyses are underwritten by special interest groups.

Which means the professor probably won’t be taking a job in the Obama administration.

