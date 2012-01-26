Less Than Two Days In And We've Already Got Some Great Tweets From Davos

Ben Walsh
Photo: Harold Cunningham / Getty Images

Davos has engulfed the headlines the last few days.But with so many media savvy and informed attendees, some of the best quips are just as likely to come over Twitter as be seen on CNBC.

Here’s our collection of the best tweets from Davos so far.

Getting to Davos, helicopter or no, is indeed a #firstworldproblem

Brown, with her renowned news sense, hit on the biggest story of Davos thus far: the snow

Everyone knows a lot of drinking happens at Davos, but this overheard comment seems to test the limits

Sorkin went on to say in a later tweet that Soros does not own a private plane, now that's #humble

A proof point of what Davos is all about, a private dinner for the executive editor of the NY Times, hosted by the its publisher

Author Paul Coelho gets to the heart of the problem

Davos has always had its hedonistic side

This is exactly the kind of thing you go to Davos to learn

A reminder of the elite nature of the event

Water cannons must be even more unpleasant in sub-zero temperatures

A clear cut sign of the woeful economic times we live in

Hot air? At Davos?

Some of the comments coming out of the meeting have been downright depressing

Time on the slopes is often neglected for time at the conference centre

