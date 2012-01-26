Less Than Two Days In And We've Already Got Some Great Tweets From Davos

Photo: Harold Cunningham / Getty Images

Davos has engulfed the headlines the last few days.But with so many media savvy and informed attendees, some of the best quips are just as likely to come over Twitter as be seen on CNBC.



Here’s our collection of the best tweets from Davos so far.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.