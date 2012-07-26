Less Than Half Of The Penn State Football Players Showed Up For Public Statement Supporting Program

Numerous Penn State football players met with the media today to show their support for the football program by vowing to remain at the school despite the heavy sanctions handed down by the NCAA. But more telling was the number of players that did not show up.



According to ESPN.com, “more than 30 Penn State football players” were on hand for the press conference. But considering the school has up to 85 players on scholarship, and as many as 100 players that typically dress for home games, this represented less than half of the players on the team.

With other schools wooing the players to leave Penn State, one has to wonder if head coach Bill O’Brien is going to have fill out his roster with a bunch of Rudys.

Here is the statement by the players…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.