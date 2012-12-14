Less Than A Year After Knee Surgery, Adrian Peterson Is Chasing The NFL Rushing Record

After rushing for at least 150 yards for the fifth time in the Vikings’ last seven games, Adrian Peterson is now just 43 yards behind Eric Dickerson’s total through 13 games of the 1984 season. Dickerson would go on to rush for 2,105 yards that season, an NFL record.



And according to Peterson, he is aiming for Dickerson’s mark. Peterson told “The Dan Patrick Show” that he feels the record is “in reach” (via SportsRadioInterviews.com). And this comes after Peterson only had one 100-yard game in the Vikings’ first six games.

But what is even more remarkable is that Peterson is doing this less than a year after major knee surgery to repair two torn ligaments in his knee, an injury that occurred during week 16 last year.

Here is a look at how Peterson’s season compares to Dickerson’s…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.