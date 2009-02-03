Only 10% Of Enterprise Users Bought Vista (MSFT)

Just how big of a disaster has Windows Vista been for Microsoft (MSFT)?



Consider this Forrester report (paywall) obtained by Mary Jo Foley: With Windows 7 just around the corner, 71% of all enterprise PCs still run Windows XP. Vista, nearing the end of its lifecycle, has seen adoption rates of below 10% for enterprise customers throughout North America and Europe.

There may be pent-up demand for 7 since the enterprise has avoided Vista for so long. But with a recession and Microsoft still providing no direct XP-to-7 upgrade path corporate users may still shy away. No upgrade path could mean full re-installs of software on corporate machines moving off XP, which is dangerous, tedious, and expensive for the enterprise.

Windows 7 looks to be on-track for release this year. We need to know: What is Microsoft going to do for its customers on XP?

See Also:

Windows 7 In 2009 A Good Bet?

Microsoft All But Abandons Vista: Upgrades To 7 To Be Offered In July

Cult Comic XKCD’s Hilarious Windows 7 Beta Review

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.