Wall Street Pee Tests Expose Startling New Drug Trend: Less Coke Snorting, More Pot-Smoking

Wall Street is ditching the white stuff in favour of something somewhat more green. And we’re not talking about cash.



Marijuana was present in 80% of failed drug tests last year, up from 64% in 2007, according to the tests reviewed by Sterling Infosystems Inc.. Cocaine showed up in only 7% of positive Wall Street drug tests last year, instead of 16% in 2007.

Relative to the rest of the working world (3.6% of whom failed drug tests last year), the finance industry is pretty clean, with only a 2% rate of drug test failure, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In addition to coke and weed, some Wall Street professionals are popping pills like Oxycodone or Percocet. And amphetamines were big too, with 10% of positive tests including that class of drugs.

According Robert Curry, founder of a Connecticut rehab company who sees several clients from Wall Street, in the WSJ:

“Investment bankers — gunslingers, as we call them — are highly prone to addiction,” he explained. “And there’s a lot of denial among employers. The attitude is: ‘If they can’t fix themselves, then they’re going to have to live with it. We’re not going to put any time and effort into it.'”

