Fewer Big Hits Won't Affect Marketability Of Defensive Players

Photo: Flickr/Steve Roman

Though many are famous for highlight reel hits, defensive players will not lose marketability as a result of the NFL’s crackdown on illegal hits, CNBC reports.It was a potential concern for defensive players who, like James Harrison, feel big-time blows are crucial to their success on the field and their fame off of it. But one football marketing agent sticks by the old logic that this is a quarterback’s league.



Defensive players’ popularity hinges on their ability to get to the quarterback, as long as they rack up the sacks, he reasons, their earning power will remain strong off the field.

Of course, that doesn’t explain cover corner Darelle Revis’s presence on the list of most popular defensive players (he’s third in jersey sales among defenders). But his excellent play in the New York market probably does.

