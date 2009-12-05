Gold Plunges Below $1200 After Jobs Data

Investors are selling off gold after better than expected U.S. unemployment data.
Note how gold tanked right after the jobs data was released. 13:29 shown in the image to the right corresponds with 8:29 A.M. in the U.S..
Also, the dollar concurrently jumped right after the jobs data came out.
Yet despite this dollar strength, stocks are up strong today with the S&P 500 gaining 1.5%.
There goes the ‘everything trades up on a weak dollar’ meme.
