Gold Plunges Below $1200 After Jobs Data

Vincent Fernando
Investors are selling off gold after better than expected U.S. unemployment data.

Note how gold tanked right after the jobs data was released. 13:29 shown in the image to the right corresponds with 8:29 A.M. in the U.S..

Also, the dollar concurrently jumped right after the jobs data came out.

Yet despite this dollar strength, stocks are up strong today with the S&P 500 gaining 1.5%.

There goes the ‘everything trades up on a weak dollar’ meme.

